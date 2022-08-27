3 Bedroom Home in Abbott - $840,000

Hard to find acreage with a newer construction home in Abbott ISD! This home, built in 2019 with 2548 sq ft, has 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and a half bath in the 3 car side entry garage. Sitting on top of hill, you have views of the entire 37.895 acre ag exempt property that is complete with two tanks. For those chilly nights, enjoy the ample sized covered back patio with wood burning fireplace! There is another wood burning fireplace to enjoy in the vaulted ceiling main living area with an open concept sprawling kitchen featuring TONS of granite counter space, appliance garage, and walk in pantry. Entertain guest with plenty of seating options from the HUGE kitchen island to the spacious attached dining area. Retreat to the isolated owner's suite with dual walk in closets, separate double sinks, vanity space, large relaxing soaking tub and the walk in marble shower. Spare bedrooms offer plenty of space for large furniture and connect with a Jack-N-Jill style bathroom. Call today to check out this hard to find country home!