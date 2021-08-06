3 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $1,200,000

Come enjoy this 57ac perfect country escape with beautiful trees and a custom home. The home features all custom wood flooring throughout as well as hand crafted cabinetry. The front door is from an 1800’s mansion in Paris Tx and vintage stain glass windows throughout the home. The huge walk-in pantry with wine fridge makes hosting gatherings a breeze. After a long day enjoying horse back riding or working in the shop, the master bath has a newly remodeled soaking tub, dual vanities and rock shower to relax in. The property includes a huge solar array that tracks the sun. For the horse lovers, There is a pipe roping-rodeo arena, 3 stall horse stables with amazing living quarters and even a 2 car garage.