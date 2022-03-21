3 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $195,000

This spacious home offers 2072sqft of living space on right under 2 acres out in the quiet country! This 3 bed 2 bath property is cross fenced with a large piece of land adjacent to the property and comes with a small barn, a shed, and storage unit! There is also a cute landscaped area for a firepit in the back yard to hangout and enjoy with friends and family. Located in Aquilla just 10 miles off of I 35 outside of West, TX.