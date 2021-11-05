Everybody wins with this one. 1st time ever on the market, the mint condition custom stone home sits on 9+ secluded acres with something sure to please any buyer. The main house, with 1900+ sqft features a easy flowing floorplan, isolated master bedroom with an adjoining office or craft room, and the open family room / kitchen area that we all love. Invite the whole family over; there's plenty of room for everyone to gather, cook, talk, eat, cozy up to the stone fireplace and watch the Cowboys go 8 & 9 again. There are two distinct dining areas to choose from. Sit and dine at the table or gather around the extended island bar for a more casual affair. Here's where it gets fun. Mosy outside and watch the sunsets and sunrises from your rocking chair on the extended front porch or the huge oversized rear deck area. If you feel like catching a few fish take the short walk to the tank. If your thinking about inviting the boys over for a little domino or poker action, don't worry about upsetting the misses. Step into your detached 3000 sf ft shop/garage area where 1000 foot has been enclosed into living quarters/game room complete with a kitchen and full bath. This space is large enough for a family reunion if your brave enough for one of those. If you're like most people, storage is always a problem. Not here. The remainer of the shop (50x40) has 3 overhead doors and is designed to hold 6+ cars, or whatever extra room she'll let you use. Only minutes away from either Lake Whitney and Lake Aquilla. Hunt, fish, relax, retire.....and maybe babysit the grands.
3 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $575,000
- Updated
