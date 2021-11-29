 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $249,000

A perfect piece of the pie! Adorable brick 3/2/2 on over .8 of an acre. Just seconds from Highway 84 for an easy drive to Waco. Vaulted ceiling in the living room, with brick WBFP, open to the dining, with a beautiful view of the open land surrounding the property. Newer paint and carpet, but we left enough room for you to make it your own. Come enjoy the solitude and simplicity right in the middle of SOMEWHERE!

