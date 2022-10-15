3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $369,900

Immaculate, clean and beautiful! This gem of a home sits on around 3 acres atop the hillside. Get ready to watch the most beautiful sunsets off your front porch. Inside the home, you will find a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and an island, gorgeous flooring and neutral paint throughout. This home has been well cared for and looks brand new inside and out! Located in the desired Axtell ISD, you can get the kids to school in only 6 minutes. A 20-minute commute to Waco makes this location desirable as well. Come check out this gorgeous property today!