 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $399,900

Immaculate, clean and beautiful! This gem of a home sits on around 3 acres atop the hillside. Get ready to watch the most beautiful sunsets off your front porch. Inside the home, you will find a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and an island, gorgeous flooring and neutral paint throughout. This home has been well cared for and looks brand new inside and out! Located in the desired Axtell ISD, you can get the kids to school in only 6 minutes. A 20-minute commute to Waco makes this location desirable as well. Come check out this gorgeous property today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert