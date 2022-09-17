Immaculate, clean and beautiful! This gem of a home sits on around 3 acres atop the hillside. Get ready to watch the most beautiful sunsets off your front porch. Inside the home, you will find a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and an island, gorgeous flooring and neutral paint throughout. This home has been well cared for and looks brand new inside and out! Located in the desired Axtell ISD, you can get the kids to school in only 6 minutes. A 20-minute commute to Waco makes this location desirable as well. Come check out this gorgeous property today!
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week and vote for the top players.
Starr, who served as Baylor president from 2010 to 2016 and continued to call Waco home, had been hospitalized for months at a Houston hospital, family members and friends said.
PROVO, Utah — On a terrible night for kickers, quarterback Jaren Hall and BYU’s offense took this Top 25 matchup into their own hands after th…
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard, vacant health complex at Legends Crossing bought, plus Waco gas prices, a debut for the Baylor-BYU game and more.
Mynar's Bar, holding down a prime corner in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book "Texas Dives."
Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone cal…
A Los Angeles company is moving to acquire Waco’s Sandstone Apartments, partnering with local housing agencies to make the units affordable to…
PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle.
McCall said she is grateful to find a successor like Amanda Samaniego, who will start soon as the nonprofit's new executive director.
After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco's landfill 3 years from now, it could become a solar farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane.