This beautiful modern farmhouse was custom built in 2017 on 2.67 acres outside of Axtell. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & features a wonderful open-concept floor plan with an office. The main living space can be kept cozy with the wood burning fireplace & also includes gorgeous built-ins. The spacious kitchen with adjacent dining area boasts granite counters, a decorative tile backsplash, storage island, walk-in pantry, & back patio access for outdoor entertaining. Relax with sunset evenings on the back patio that includes its own fireplace, overlooking your massive backyard with tons of room to roam. The 2160 sq-ft shop is a handyman’s dream with electricity, 2 large bays with roll-up doors, & bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $495,000
