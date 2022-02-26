3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $495,000

This beautiful modern farmhouse was custom built in 2017 on 2.67 acres outside of Axtell. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & features a wonderful open-concept floor plan with an office, isolated master suite, large laundry room, sprawling living space & decked out kitchen. The main living space can be kept cozy with the wood burning fireplace & also includes gorgeous built-ins & tons of natural light. The spacious kitchen with adjacent dining area boasts granite counters, a decorative tile backsplash, storage island, walk-in pantry, & back patio access for outdoor entertaining. Nice stainless-steel appliances including double oven, gas cooktop, & dishwasher. Retreat to the master bedroom, which features private access to the back patio. In the spacious master bath, enjoy the large soaking tub, exquisite walk-in shower, dual bathroom sinks, & walk-in closet. Relax with sunset evenings on the back patio that includes its own fireplace, overlooking your massive backyard with tons of room to roam. The 2160 sq-ft shop is a handyman’s dream with electricity, 2 large bays with roll-up doors, & bathroom. Just 15 min from main Waco, it’s close enough to town but far enough to be away from it all!