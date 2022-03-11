Beautiful country living, and close to Waco! 14 acres, with plenty of room to roam. Charming 3 bedroom home, with 3 living spaces, and 2 full bathrooms. The enclosed patio, with washer and dryer hook ups, was used as a mud room, but could be used for anything...gameroom, playroom, man cave, craft room...Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors out to the back patio, with beautiful scenery. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry, range in island, and eat in dining. Living Room has wood burning stove, and french doors leading to enclosed patio. Enjoy the above ground pool, greenhouse, and plenty of space for a garden or playhouse, for playing and gardening. The 40x40 shop, with huge awning, is like an upgraded garage! Massive storage, garage, workshop, and equipment space. This place is set up for horses with stable, and pasture. The area is absolutely beautiful, with deer and other wildlife roaming freely. Welcome Home! Buyer, and buyer's agent, to verify all information.
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 30-year-old Waco man was killed and at least one other man was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Austin Avenue early Saturday mornin…
Mike Copeland: Blue Bell flavors for the Silos; Scott Drew book; Local Skate Rat; Waco's German connection
Rumor has it those beautiful cows featured in Blue Bell commercials think Magnolia Market at the Silos is heaven, with Brenham a close second.
As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.
Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.
Waco for the moment has two stadiums named for high school football coaching legend Paul Tyson, a $9 million brand new one dedicated Friday and the original fronting Lake Air Drive destined to give way to a county-operated equestrian center.
Friends and colleagues remember Baylor University organ professor Joyce Jones as a passionate advocate for the organ and her students and as a…
A pair of local 2A schools are in the market for new athletic directors and head football coaches.
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Police have arrested a Waco man on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Waco man Saturday morning on Austin Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO — They wanted it. They worked for it. And they got it.