3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $550,000

Beautiful country living, and close to Waco! 14 acres, with plenty of room to roam. Charming 3 bedroom home, with 3 living spaces, and 2 full bathrooms. The enclosed patio, with washer and dryer hook ups, was used as a mud room, but could be used for anything...gameroom, playroom, man cave, craft room...Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors out to the back patio, with beautiful scenery. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry, range in island, and eat in dining. Living Room has wood burning stove, and french doors leading to enclosed patio. Enjoy the above ground pool, greenhouse, and plenty of space for a garden or playhouse, for playing and gardening. The 40x40 shop, with huge awning, is like an upgraded garage! Massive storage, garage, workshop, and equipment space. This place is set up for horses with stable, and pasture. The area is absolutely beautiful, with deer and other wildlife roaming freely. Welcome Home! Buyer, and buyer's agent, to verify all information.