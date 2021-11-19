3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $595,000

LAKE FRONT PROPERTY AT ITS FINEST! Are you tired of the Rat Race? Looking for a little peace and quiet? Don’t miss this Amazing Opportunity to purchase your very own little piece of Paradise! This is the lake view you have been searching for! Just minutes away from downtown Waco yet far enough out to wind down after a hard day’s work. This one Owner Custom Built home includes 2 acres on a small 60 acre Lake in Axtell Tx. With private access to the water and room for a pier, Fishing is available right out your back door! Coming up the drive, you are shaded by many Mature Trees. The Elegant Front Doors welcome you into this bright and Unique Home. The minute you walk in, the view of the Lake will take your breath away! This 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom home boast a Formal Dining Room, a Sitting Room and a Majestic Office as you enter. The Master Suite is complete with a spacious Bathroom that includes Dual Vanities and 2 Walk in closets. Spa Tub and a separate Large Walk in Shower finish out the Suite. You have your own private door from the Master to the Back porch where you can sit and enjoy coffee in the morning admiring breathtaking lake views. There are 2 more bedrooms with a Jack N Jill Bathroom. A very spacious Kitchen and Living Room with access to the back patio are the Ideal space to entertain. Double Ovens and a Large Island with a Jenn Air Cook top with Griddle. The Guest Bathroom has access from to the back Patio also. There are 2 GEO Thermal AC Units for energy Efficiency and Ceiling Fans in every Room. Custom Blinds for every window. Ceiling heights range from 10 to 18 Feet. The house is wired for surround sound and has speakers in the Living room, office, and Master Bedroom. The house includes a Security System. Plenty of parking with a 3 car garage and large driveway. A Big Plus is that there is a water irrigation system that uses the water from the Lake, a definite savings on your water bill! This Home is ready for you to add your own personal touch or just move in and unwind! You will need to see it to fully appreciate everything it has to offer! Schedule your Private Tour Today!