3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $699,999

This stunning custom 2010 built home sitting on 4 acres located in Axtel is a must see!! Upon entry from your two car attached carport you enter directly into your mud room and laundry room suited with its own bathroom for easy company access. Through there you enter the kitchen and are greeted with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, wood burning rock fireplace, and lots of natural light from the windows and French doors leading out to your back patio. Formal dining area is set up for those family and friend gatherings. At the front of the house is a well sized office space for that work from home family or even a great workout room for those who stay busy! Right off the Livingroom in its own hideaway is the master suite with a big open room with its own private doors to the patio. The master bathroom is the perfect place to wake up and get ready for the day with its separate vanities, deep soaking marble tub, a full marble walkthrough shower, massive closet space, and a private toilet. From there you head upstairs all while getting wonderful views of the home. Two well sized bedrooms are upstairs that share a bathroom and shower. Plenty of storage space along with nice sized closets for both bedrooms. But wait there is more.... this home also comes with a separate living space area. As of right now it is set up as a hair dressing salon but could be converted into that mother in law suit, guest quarters, man cave, she shed, or even a nice space for when your college kid returns for those breaks. On this 4 acres you also get a barn perfect for those show animals, storage, and or chicken house! Pens are in place as well to make better access for the barn and any animals for feeding time. There is a lot to this property so come out and see it today.