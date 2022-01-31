This stunning custom 2010 built home sitting on 4 acres located in Axtel is a must see!! Upon entry from your two car attached carport you enter directly into your mud room and laundry room suited with its own bathroom for easy company access. Through there you enter the kitchen and are greeted with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, wood burning rock fireplace, and lots of natural light from the windows and French doors leading out to your back patio. Formal dining area is set up for those family and friend gatherings. At the front of the house is a well sized office space for that work from home family or even a great workout room for those who stay busy! Right off the Livingroom in its own hideaway is the master suite with a big open room with its own private doors to the patio. The master bathroom is the perfect place to wake up and get ready for the day with its separate vanities, deep soaking marble tub, a full marble walkthrough shower, massive closet space, and a private toilet. From there you head upstairs all while getting wonderful views of the home. Two well sized bedrooms are upstairs that share a bathroom and shower. Plenty of storage space along with nice sized closets for both bedrooms. But wait there is more.... this home also comes with a separate living space area. As of right now it is set up as a hair dressing salon but could be converted into that mother in law suit, guest quarters, man cave, she shed, or even a nice space for when your college kid returns for those breaks. On this 4 acres you also get a barn perfect for those show animals, storage, and or chicken house! Pens are in place as well to make better access for the barn and any animals for feeding time. There is a lot to this property so come out and see it today.
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $750,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woodway residents are crying foul about the potential development of a 93-acre tract at the northwestern end of Poage Drive, but city officials say regardless of how many new neighborhood-road-shaped clearings crisscross the land, the owner has not broken any rules.
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
The owner of a Chinese restaurant in West was arrested Friday on charges he sent a video depicting child pornography on a computer at his restaurant.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Paris, Texas, man who officials say is part of widespread auto theft rings that employ fra…
Sandy and Frederick Trombley knew the vacant house that had charmed them to Waco was a great historical treasure, and also a great big mess.
Most of El Conquistador’s longstanding customers are generally aware of the story behind their favorite restaurant, but few may know various tidbits of the eatery’s lengthy history.
Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues
Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
Imagine living a short walk from the new Cinemark theater at Creekview Drive and Interstate 35, or Topgolf’s all-weather driving range there o…
Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel worked Tuesday to remove another vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.