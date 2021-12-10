This stunning custom 2010 built home sitting on 4 acres located in Axtel is a must see!! Upon entry from your two car attached carport you enter directly into your mud room and laundry room suited with its own bathroom for easy company access. Through there you enter the kitchen and are greeted with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, wood burning rock fireplace, and lots of natural light from the windows and French doors leading out to your back patio. Formal dining area is set up for those family and friend gatherings. At the front of the house is a well sized office space for that work from home family or even a great workout room for those who stay busy! Right off the Livingroom in its own hideaway is the master suite with a big open room with its own private doors to the patio. The master bathroom is the perfect place to wake up and get ready for the day with its separate vanities, deep soaking marble tub, a full marble walkthrough shower, massive closet space, and a private toilet. From there you head upstairs all while getting wonderful views of the home. Two well sized bedrooms are upstairs that share a bathroom and shower. Plenty of storage space along with nice sized closets for both bedrooms. But wait there is more.... this home also comes with a separate living space area. As of right now it is set up as a hair dressing salon but could be converted into that mother in law suit, guest quarters, man cave, she shed, or even a nice space for when your college kid returns for those breaks. On this 4 acres you also get a barn perfect for those show animals, storage, and or chicken house! Pens are in place as well to make better access for the barn and any animals for feeding time. There is a lot to this property so come out and see it today.
3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I read with interest President Livingstone’s recent Tribune-Herald column touting Baylor’s “accelerating growth” and future hopes related to i…
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
Like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. For China Spring, it turns out the Cougars had a plan for that against West Orange-Stark.
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
Take a bow, Dave Aranda. Link arms with your players and revel in the applause.
BRYAN — Securing their deepest advancement in the Texas high school football playoffs since a 1989 state title game appearance, the Lorena Leo…
Know how these changes may affect you as the new year approaches.
BELTON — The Marlin Bulldogs are making amends for lost time.
ARLINGTON — Even it ends up being the same destination as their last bowl game, Sugar still sounds pretty sweet to the Baylor Bears.