3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $876,000

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch turns on the charm as you step in from the Welcome mat. Sunbeams and stylish fixtures deliver plentiful illumination. The wood burning fireplace will be the heartbeat of many living room gatherings, or serve as the centerpiece for a few minutes of solitary tranquility. The kitchen is recently updated, and features marvelous counter space in an attractive U-shaped configuration. The entire scene looks great beneath warm natural light. The primary bedroom is both a peaceful environment for maximum slumber and a launch pad for the new day. In addition to the convenience of the attached bathroom, you will find plenty of walk-in closet space to let your wardrobe breathe. The other two unique bedrooms offer the convenience of ground floor accessibility. A brief driveway connects to an attached 2-car garage that is available for its original purpose or as-well-as the detached 2 car garage for use as additional flex space or overflow parking. The property site also includes a Covered RV Shop. The home is found on a tranquil, low-traffic street lined with trees. The attractions of Waco Surf can be found within comfortable driving distance. The location is also convenient to Axtell ISD. From the property, you'll enjoy impressive views of the spring fed tank and stock tank on a Country setting e capsules in a fully fenced 56 acres. This delightful dwelling is ideally located for enjoyment in highly desirable Axtell