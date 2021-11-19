3 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $880,000

Just when you think all that is on market is broken up pasture land with little to no trees, E Old Axtell Road comes and surprises you. These beautifully maintained 50+ acres in Axtell has one spring fed tank and a stock tank, that to date has never dried out. Cross fenced to allow for horses or other livestock most of the acreage is open for recreation or for cattle. There is a very special nook on the back left part of the property that once upon a time was full of vegetables and fruit. There is a creek running through the property which engages the surrounding wildlife bringing extra attention to the beautiful views. The home was built in 1977 and has been meticulously maintained. New sewer lines for the septic were recently replaced and the home is ready for your personal touch. In the coming chilly months, enjoy the large brick fireplace with blowers that can heat a majority of the home! Once you are there you will fall in love!