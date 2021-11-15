3 Bedroom Home in Bellmead - $234,900

Welcome to this beautiful new construction waiting for you to all it home! High ceilings, recessed lighting and an open concept living area give this home an airy feel. The kitchen has a large island with room for stools and comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave! A large walk-in utility room doubles as a pantry with an abundance of storage. The primary bedroom has a stylish accent wall, high ceilings, and private bathroom with granite countertops, a walk-in shower, and double vanities! As an added bonus, an office sits just off the living area for extra productivity. Come see what makes this home perfect for you!