3 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $170,000

Live in the country! Adorable home in Bruceville!!! Natural light fills every room, cute front porch and plenty of room to play on the EXTRA LARGE lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on .76 acres and has views of scenic pastures and abundant livestock behind it. Located near I-35 means it's convenient to Waco and Temple. This home would be a great starter home, retirement home or a turn key rental opportunity to expand your portfolio.