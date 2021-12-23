3 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $79,900

 Skip to main content
Don't miss out on this home sitting on an oversized lot in Bruceville Texas! 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom mobile home with an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Large spacious kitchen that has a see through bar area perfect for entertaining guests. Master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom that has a separate shower and bathtub. A little bit of TLC and this peaceful area with beautiful sites to see could be yours! Schedule your private showing today!

