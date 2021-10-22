 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $1,280,400

Friendly Oaks Brazos River Ranch offers potential buyers the opportunity to enjoy living at a resort. Live oaks, live water, deer, turkey, spring-fed creek, Brazos River frontage, the main house, two guest houses, multiple workshops, gardener's shed, water gardens, decks, patios, hiking trails, income-producing, and much more. The owners have poured twenty-seven years of work into this 23.989 Acre resort.

