3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $229,900

Adorable updated home on a corner lot in the highly sought after China Spring ISD! This charming home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a wonderful floor plan throughout. The kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Another interior bonus is the great-sized laundry room! You will enjoy the fully fenced backyard with scattered mature trees, covered porch and endless amount of space to entertain your guests outdoors. This home is truly a gem and is ready for you to call it your own!

