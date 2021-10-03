3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $229,900

Adorable updated home on a corner lot in the highly sought after China Spring ISD! This charming home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a wonderful floor plan throughout. The kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Another interior bonus is the great-sized laundry room! You will enjoy the fully fenced backyard with scattered mature trees, covered porch and endless amount of space to entertain your guests outdoors. This home is truly a gem and is ready for you to call it your own!