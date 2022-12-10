3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $259,945

The Camden plan is a single-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 1,501 square feet of living space. The standard covered patio is located off the breakfast area. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. Call today to see this house and ask about the incentives available.