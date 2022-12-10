The Camden plan is a single-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home featuring approximately 1,501 square feet of living space. The standard covered patio is located off the breakfast area. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. Call today to see this house and ask about the incentives available.
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $259,945
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings: Updates after the latest games and who's playing this week. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way.
A Waco couple have been indicted on multiple felony charges in a case that involves sex abuse and indecency with several minors.
Police reported finding eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle that crashed into a fence, before the driver spit on and threatened deputies during her arrest.
With one of the richest football traditions in Texas, Mart’s goal every season is to win the state championship.
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release.
Nine small businesses on or near Elm Avenue are receiving $362,000 from the city of Waco to repair their buildings, update their facades or pa…
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor is building.
Delivery disruptions have been minimal since a fire led to the closure during the summer, but neighbors will have to keep using an alternative location into the new year.
Waco officials see accessory dwelling units like garage apartments and in-law suites as an affordable source of more housing, and are considering changes that would allow more to be built.