3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $319,900

If you are looking for a whimsical cottage on 3.1 acres in China Spring-you have found it! This three bedroom and two bath home is tucked in and surrounded by trees. The previous owners gardened, had animals and a green house. This home has charm and character and is ready for you to put your own stamp on it!

