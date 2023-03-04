This beautiful home is turn key move in ready! Warm up by the fireplace and enjoy the huge partially fenced backyard. This home has beautiful modern touches from the granite countertops, appliances, energy efficient windows and spray foam. The home is on just under an acre at 0.887. This home includes a 24x26 shop with 12 foot walls and 10ft garage door. Located in close proximity to China Spring ISD and community with the best it has to offer. Call now to schedule your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $325,000
