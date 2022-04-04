 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $329,900

Conveniently located in China Spring with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. House has updates throughout including LVT ( luxury vinyl tile) floors, bathrooms, appliances, AC/Heat pump, fireplace, hot water heater, and roof. A transferable foundation warranty is available. A large attached room would make a great media or playroom! A workshop with electricity is a bonus for the hobbyist. Enjoy the possibilities with over one acre to make your own. This is a must-see outside the city limits with no city taxes.

