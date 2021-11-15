 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $340,000

Great China Spring traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Formal Living Room, Den plus bonus are that could easily be used as a workout area, home office or hobby room PLUS a 50'L X18'W with 13' ceiling foam insulated shop with electricity and electric garage door opener. This shop is large enough to park an RV, boat or multiple cars. New flooring was just installed to unify the Living room, Den, hall and bedrooms. The private patio is a perfect spot to spend relaxing evening under the stars or entertaining. The entire property sits on .50 of an acre. If you love to cycle, you will love how close this home to some of the most popular cycling trials in the area. Check out the heat map photo showing this star property in relation to the trails.

