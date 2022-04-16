 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $364,900

  Updated
Welcome to 1052 Meandering Way. This lovely NEW BUILD sits on over half an acre lot in the highly desired China Spring ISD. This home boasts three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a large open concept floorplan and is priced to sell quick ! You won't want to miss this opportunity, scheudle your private tour today !

