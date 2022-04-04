3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $380,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away in a lovely, very quiet neighborhood in China Spring. This home offers the best of both worlds, close to the city yet nestled the country. When you pass through the main gates of Eagle Canyon Estates, you will notice the wide open spaces,mature trees lining the streets, lovely pond with ducks and the tranquil setting. This home offers almost 1/2 an acre of wooded property, plenty of flower beds, a large front and back yard, a greenhouse, outdoor storage, automatic sprinkler and mature trees. The large open den is a great set up for entertaining with a breakfast area and separate dining area. A small office area sits just off of the main hallway that could also be used as an additional bedroom, craft or game room. This home also has all new updated double pane windows, rain gutters, partially fenced in yard, and a cute patio area with tons of possibilities. Come add your own touches to this home and yard to make it your own little slice of heaven!