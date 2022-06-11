3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $400,000

Looking for a little land just outside of town with all the modern conveniences? Of course, it needs to be in a state-championship winning school district, have low taxes, be move-in ready and have just enough distance and privacy from your neighbors to feel at peace, but also close enough to borrow some sugar. Not to get too specific, but this might be the place for you! Located in the China Spring ISD on 2.5 acres, this home lives large both inside and out. Situated in the middle of the property, you'll enjoy room to roam both in front and especially in the privacy of the back. You'll have a view of both from the covered, wrap-around porch, plus a second patio in the back. Inside, you walk into a big living room with wood-burning fireplace before stepping into a kitchen built for gathering around the island. The master bath has dual vanities, a separate tub and shower and a closet that's more than walk-in sized. The backyard has extra storage buildings that convey as well.