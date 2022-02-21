3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $450,000

13 acres in country with brick 3-2 Woody Butler home built in 2012. Cross fenced, good pens to keep a few cows, chickens, horses or other critters! Tank needs reworking. Energy is presently more than adequately supplied by solar panels that can stay with property if buyer wants to assume the $216 per month purchase price--otherwise, the panels will be removed and home will revert to normal electrical supplier of buyer's choice. Large 2400 sf older barn and small barn have electricity and welding capability. Open kitchen, living, dining area. Stained concrete floors throughout--pantry, utility, and extra room which could be workout room or office. Plenty of room to entertain and have a taste of farm life!