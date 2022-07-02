3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $475,000

This gorgeous, well-maintained home is in the country and China Spring ISD, but only 20 minutes away from Waco. An amazing open concept floor plan lets in lots of natural light. The kitchen is stunning with custom cabinets, granite countertops, countertop lighting, large island with room for stools and pendant lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom has room for an entertainment center, with the en-suite having dual vanities, separate (and tiled) shower and tub, and great lighting. The second bathroom is a jack and jill style with 2 separate sinks. This house has plenty of storage with walk-in closets in every bedroom, a large kitchen pantry, built-in cabinets in the living room, and the attic has a perfect place to store holiday decorations. There are 3 sets of French of doors leading to the back covered patio with one having access to the master bedroom. The garage is an oversized two car garage with a storage closet. On the little over ¾ acre lot is an external storage building (10x16 lofted barn) for the lawn mower and lawn supplies.