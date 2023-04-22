Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom custom home located in the country & China spring ISD, but just a short drive into the heart of Waco. You will love the open concept floor plan as it's great for entertaining friends and family, and the kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, as well as, an oversized pantry. The master suite is isolated with access to the back patio through french doors; an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms utilize a jack & jill bathroom with dual sinks. Outside you will enjoy a covered back patio, large fenced-in backyard and storage shed for your mower and other miscellaneous supplies. With everything this amazing property has to offer, it's the perfect place to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $492,500
