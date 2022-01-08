3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $499,900

LOOKING FOR A LITTLE SLICE OF COUNTRY HEAVEN? Look no further! This STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a metal workshop sits on 5 beautiful acres in CHINA SPRING ISD!! The interior features a sprawling kitchen with a massive island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an open-concept into the dining are as well as the living room —making this home PERFECT for entertaining! The master suite is secluded and has a tiled walk-in shower and relaxing soaking tub! The exterior of this property has plenty of room to roam and an excellent 35X20 metal workshop and 15ft overhang, with electricity, an RV outlet and is plumbed for water. This property is conveniently located outside of city limits yet is only a short drive into Waco. You do not want to miss out on this one-of-kind property!