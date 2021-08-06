Welcome to this gorgeous gated property on 7.68 acres in China Spring ISD! Mature trees provide ample privacy. Open living area. Large pond and acreage. Kitchen has huge island with gas cook-top, granite counter, nice cabinet and counter space and opens to the breakfast area. Living room has gas fireplace, wall of built-ins. Wake up to the beautiful view of your pond and backyard in the master bedroom. Attic is closed in and insulated providing 2000+ sqft of storage. Lots more upgrades including: new AC on main house, guest house, shop, roof 2 years old, new hot water heaters, RV hookup. Guest house is 400 sqft with full bathroom and kitchen area.1600 sqft shop insulated with electric water and AC heat.
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $569,999
