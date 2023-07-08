Looking for your own piece of Heaven on earth? You found it in this little ranchette in China Spring. A secluded and tucked away piece of paradise with a gated entrance and long private driveway. Newer bardominium style home built in 2017 with large covered porches all along the front and back of home and outdoor shower. Beautiful kitchen area with granite, large island area and open floorplan which is great for all those family gatherings. Large master suite with oversized walk-in shower. HUGE new shop built in 2022 fit for a king or queen! Workshop is 40x40 inside and 60x55 total including covered RV parking and over hang. Workshop has spray foam and includes loft area and full bathroom with mini air conditioner. Small storage building with over hang. Truly a MUST SEE!