Looking for your own piece of Heaven on earth? You found it in this little ranchette in China Spring. A secluded and tucked away piece of paradise with a gated entrance and long private driveway. Newer bardominium style home built in 2017 with large covered porches all along the front and back of home and outdoor shower. Beautiful kitchen area with granite, large island area and open floorplan which is great for all those family gatherings. Large master suite with oversized walk-in shower. HUGE new shop built in 2022 fit for a king or queen! Workshop is 40x40 inside and 60x55 total including covered RV parking and over hang. Workshop has spray foam and includes loft area and full bathroom with mini air conditioner. Small storage building with over hang. Truly a MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Waco’s power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have taken that step. They are parting with the Cottonland Cast…
The new restaurant Sammy and Kyle Citrano will open on Franklin Avenue will not have George's III on the marquee.
Many attendees were concerned with the lack of features resembling the old Lions Park, saying it was an amusement park rather than a typical u…
The Texas Supreme Court will review a case involving a Waco justice of the peace’s refusal to perform same-sex weddings.
Mike Copeland: Graphic Packaging permits; Apartments at Old Robinson; Orscheln becoming Bomgaars; Gas prices
Graphic Packaging's $1 billion Waco project is moving right along. Grading is underway for apartments at Loop 340 and Old Robinson. Gas prices…