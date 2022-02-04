3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $899,000

Fabulous CUSTOM HOME on 17+ ACRES with large shop in China Spring Texas. CISD. Minutes from the heart of China Spring and close to Waco and all it has to offer . The land is fully fenced, large POND is located towards the back of the property. The private drive leads to the home and shop that are both are situated in a great location on the land that offer lots of privacy, quiet and the opportunity to sit and enjoy the country life. There is an extremely large , well built SHOP with all utilities . Plumbing is in place to add a full bath if desired. Full RV hook ups as well. The back patio is designed perfectly to sit back , relax and enjoy an the peaceful and scenic view of the land any time of the day. This is a unique find that offers a gorgeous home in a nice private setting on prime acreage with lots of options to utilize , great schools and community very hard to find. A property out of the city limits yet close to all of the luxury's the city has to offer. Great set up for live stock and horses. A beautiful place to call HOME.