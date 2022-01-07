Beautiful CUSTOM home on 17+ ACRES in China Spring Texas, CISD, minutes from the the heart of the community of China Spring and city of Waco. Perfect set up for horses ! The land is fully fenced, has a large pond, lots of trees and is built far enough back on the property to allow you to sit and enjoy peace and quiet of the country . This property has an outstanding custom shop/barn with all utilities run to it. It also has full RV hook ups and septic in place . A private drive takes you to the house that is situated far from the road that offers privacy with a relaxing atmosphere. The back patio is designed perfectly to sit back and enjoy mornings or evenings. This is a unique custom style home on a perfect size of acreage and is designed to be just enough and not too much. You can own a modern custom home with land and amenities, be in the country ,yet close to a nice community, excellent Schools and close to Waco and all it has to offer! Its truly a beautiful place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $959,000
