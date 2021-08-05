Beautiful CUSTOM home on 17+ acres in China Spring Texas, CISD, minutes from the the heart of the community of China Spring and city of Waco. The land is fully fenced, has a large pond, lots of trees and is built far enough back on the property to allow you to sit and enjoy peace and quiet and a scenic view that money nor man can recreate. This property has an outstanding custom shop/barn with all utilities run to it. A private drive takes you to the house that is situated far from the road that offers privacy with a relaxing atmosphere. The back patio is designed perfectly to sit back and enjoy mornings or evenings. This is a unique custom style home on a perfect size of acreage and is designed to be just enough and not too much. You can own a modern custom home with land and amenities, be in the country ,yet close to a nice community, excellent Schools and close to Waco and all it has to offer! Its truly a beautiful place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $974,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
Just when you thought realignment couldn’t get any weirder, Bob Bowlsby went all John Rambo.