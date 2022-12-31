3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $435,000

Enjoy the country loving not far from town. Beautiful, custom-built home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 3.7 acres in Crawford, Texas is a contemporary beauty with family home feel. The inviting family room is open living to the dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen features hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large center island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink plus storage, gas stove, fabulous stainless steel fridge, plus built in desk, all with direct access to the dining area. Excellent sized bedrooms throughout home. The primary bedrooms suite is oversized with a wonderful bathroom that highlights soaking tub, walk in tiled shower, and dual closets. Additional features include laundry room, vaulted ceilings, fabulous fixtures through out, 2 car garage, courtyard area, spray foam in attic & walls, and abundance of natural light throughout the home. This 2020 beauty is priced to sell below McLennan Appraisal District.