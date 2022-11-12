3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $459,900

Fabulous custom designed and built home has hit the market in Crawford, Texas. Located just off of Highway 6 and minutes from Waco, this gorgeous home sits on over 3.7 fenced acres. The inspiration of the design is a Skye Island Scottish farmhouse with a stucco exterior and high pitched roof. Inside you will see a very clean and modern feel with warm desert like colors of green, tans, and wood. The huge open concept living, kitchen, and dining is sure to impress with its huge vaulted ceiling and wooden beams. The kitchen showcases top of the line hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops to accent saguaro green cabinetry. Modern open upper shelves, a prep sink in addition to the farmhouse sink, large walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, as well as a computer workspace, finish out this spectacular room. The home has unstained burnished and sealed concrete floors with tile in the wet areas. Absolutely no carpet!. Architectural touches and thoughtfulness can be seen throughout the home with specific window placements, skylights, and design nooks. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The shared hallway bathroom and master ensuite bathroom both boast marble countertops, handmade oak vanities, a fire clay backsplash, and custom tiled showers. The master also has an elegant stand alone tub and two walk in closets. As a bonus the detached two car garage is heated and cooled. The current home owners who lovingly designed and built this home are relocating out if state, but this leave multiple warranties still in place for the incoming owner. What a bonus!! This home is truly a one of a kind property that doesnt come available very often. Call us today to tour this beauty in person!