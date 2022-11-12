3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $459,900

Fabulous custom designed and built home has hit the market in Crawford, Texas. Located just off of Highway 6 and minutes from Waco, this gorgeous home sits on over 3.7 fenced acres. The inspiration of the design is a Skye Island Scottish farmhouse with a stucco exterior and high pitched roof. The huge open concept living, kitchen, and dining is sure to impress with its huge vaulted ceiling and wooden beams. The kitchen showcases top of the line hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops to accent saguaro green cabinetry. Modern open upper shelves, a prep sink in addition to the farmhouse sink, large walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, as well as a computer workspace, finish out this spectacular room. The master also has an elegant stand alone tub and two walk in closets. The current home owners who lovingly designed and built this home are relocating out if state, but this leave multiple warranties still in place for the incoming owner.