3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $625,830

54.42 acres available in Crawford ISD! The property is lightly wooded and good for dove hunting, as well as deer. It has a 1,200ft well on it that has been recently reworked and a seasonal stock tank. Multiple great locations to build your dream home & its just minutes from town!

