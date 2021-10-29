First time on the market since it was originally custom built, this Crawford area property offers so much more than you think. The home itself is in pristine condition and has been remodeled top to bottom. This 3 bedroom beauty features a spacious and entertaining kitchen with top of the line cabinetry throughout, huge eat-at island bar, tasteful granite countertops and access to a distinct formal dining room with amazing leaded glass windows. The sizable yet practical living room is flanked by a stone fireplace and hearth with the rock being hand-picked from the land, built-in display cabinets and a wall of windows that allow a tremendous amount of light into the entire house. Besides the private home office that makes working from home a bonus, there's a magnificent gameroom with a wetbar, "drink-at" bar seating with brass footrail and enough room for a pool table. Watch the big game from one of several tv's. Would also make a great home theatre. For those looking for a few acres in the country with a huge workshop (90 x 30) to run a home business, this property is perfect. Plenty of room to park additional vehicles, store extra equipment and operate within the shop itself. 220 power, foam insulated, multiple overhead doors and no restrictions. What more could you want? No close neighbors, a mint condition and updated home, a 2700 ft. building to work from home, Crawford schools, custom features in every room of the home, storage galore, multiple parking options, kids play area etc.
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $660,000
