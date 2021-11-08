3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $100,000

Country Living at it's finest. Conveniently located with quick access to I35. This 3B/2B home is located on a corner lot with half + acres. There is also a bonus room that can be converted into an office or a 4th bedroom. The lot provides space for additional building additional building opportunities. There are 3 covered porches outdoor entertaining space. There is also space with 2 separate fenced-in areas that is ideal for live stock. Metal workshop and storage shed. Both bathrooms are handicap accessible. Priced to sell. Needs TLC