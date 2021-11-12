Newly built and nestled on 5.6 acres in a great location just 10 miles north of Waco! Tree lined road frontage provides privacy and seclusion as you enter the automated gated entry and head down the long sprawling driveway to the house. The charming farmhouse style home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You’ll love the open, inviting floor plan with tons of natural light. The living room features an expansive vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace with shiplap detail. The kitchen has quartz countertops, black stainless appliances, an oversized island, and a spacious pantry with butcher block counters for your small kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are all of good size. You’ll be blown away when you see the massive master closet. It features a custom built dresser and separate small closet for additional storage. The laundry room consists of beautiful chevron pattern tile flooring, built in desk, mud bench, pull out laundry drawers and as an added bonus, the 2 year old black stainless washer and dryer will convey with the home. Two water heaters are another notable interior feature. The wooded acreage is a rare find in the sought after West ISD. Several mature oak trees in a park like setting make up your backyard views. The rear carport attached to the huge back porch is ideal for entertaining. Hand feed or go fishing in the deep stocked pond that stays full year round. The property also includes a detached 20x20 insulated metal shop with electricity, field fencing to keep in animals, LED exterior lighting, seasonal creek, St. Augustine grass around the perimeter of the home, and an outdoor shower. Ring doorbell and all appliances will stay with the home. Furniture is also negotiable. Come fall in love with this gorgeous land and adorable home in a highly desired area in Central Texas. Owner is licensed real estate agent in Texas.
3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $579,000
