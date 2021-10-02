Newly built and nestled on 5.6 acres in a great location just 10 miles north of Waco! Tree lined road frontage provides privacy and seclusion as you enter the automated gated entry and head down the long sprawling driveway to the house. The charming farmhouse style home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You’ll love the open, inviting floor plan with tons of natural light. The living room features an expansive vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace with shiplap detail. The kitchen has quartz countertops, black stainless appliances, an oversized island, and a spacious pantry with butcher block counters for your small kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are all of good size. You’ll be blown away when you see the massive master closet. It features a custom built dresser and separate small closet for additional storage. The laundry room consists of beautiful chevron pattern tile flooring, built in desk, mud bench, pull out laundry drawers and as an added bonus, the 2 year old black stainless washer and dryer will convey with the home. Two water heaters are another notable interior feature. The wooded acreage is a rare find in the sought after West ISD. Several mature oak trees in a park like setting make up your backyard views. The rear carport attached to the huge back porch is ideal for entertaining. Hand feed or go fishing in the deep stocked pond that stays full year round. The property also includes a detached 20x20 insulated metal shop with electricity, field fencing to keep in animals, LED exterior lighting, seasonal creek, St. Augustine grass around the perimeter of the home, and an outdoor shower. Ring doorbell and all appliances will stay with the home. Furniture is also negotiable. Come fall in love with this gorgeous land and adorable home in a highly desired area in Central Texas. Owner is licensed real estate agent in Texas.
3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco man on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest after police said he slit his 10-year-old…
Emily Parsons sat on the porch of her Bellmead home Thursday morning holding a picture of her son, James “Jamie” Parsons, recalling his love f…
A district judge in McLennan County on Monday dismissed Midway and McGregor independent school districts from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxto…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week and vote for the top players.
Mike Copeland: New food options at Union Hall, Richland Mall, Baylor; Neighborly purchase; Building permit roundup
As if Waco did not already have eating and drinking venues galore, the calorie count continues to multiply. Richland Mall, Union Hall, the Bay…
Near the long shadow cast by Waco’s new Amazon fulfillment center, a California company Tuesday broke ground on its second Megafactory that wi…
The daughter of an 82-year-old Waco man who died from hypothermia during the February freeze is suing the Electric Reliability Council of Texa…
Amanda Thompson and her husband do not think they let their guards down against COVID-19 or its delta variant after they both received the Joh…
For almost two years, Woodway residents Melissa and Jody Copp have had one mission: to keep their two boys, Lawson, 9, and Calan, 13, as safe …
The Waco Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Sunday in far West Waco that resulted in bullet hole damage to two homes.