3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $675,000

Great family 3 bedroom and 2 bath home on 21+ acres of land. The home has an inviting family room with beautiful built-ins, tile flooring and is open to the dining room with views of the adjoining patio. The large kitchen with great cabinetry and breakfast bar are perfect for the busy family. The large workshop and covered shed will handle all of your storage needs. Ten acres of pasture and ten acres of woods to explore include a shallow seasonal tank. Property includes a second septic system and water meter for a possible second homesite. The additional land is currently under lease, please inquire w/ agent regarding terms.

