WELCOME HOME!! This beautiful dream house welcomes you with a brick entrance and a black gate for your security and privacy. As you drive in, you will experience the excitement of all the possibilities and memories you can create by owning this breathtaking property. The house has great curb appeal with stunning brick and stone exterior. As you enter the home, you're greeted by 12 foot ceilings and crown molding throughout. The stunning wood burning fireplace with antique red brick is a great feature in the living room. Ready for next winter to keep you warm and cozy while watching tv over the stained mantle. Walking towards the kitchen you will find the gorgeous Austin stone kitchen island. Custom cabinetry offers great storage space for all your pots and pans. The pantry and laundry room is adjacent for your convenience. Make your way down the hall and check out the LARGE master suite! There is plenty of room for your furniture set and King size bed. The en suite has his and hers sink, a nice walk-in tile surround shower with a bench to relax, two closets, and a spacious toilet room. The two guest bedrooms are a good size with carpet and ceiling fans that can be operated with a remote for your convenience. After touring the home, step outside the patio doors near the kitchen and hang out under the carport. Set up your patio furniture and enjoy the scenic views outside with tall mature trees and the peaceful sounds of nature. The total lot size is 1.5 acres! Schedule your showing and find out the joy of living outside the city limits. Don't forget to ask me how you can buy this home with no money down by using USDA financing!