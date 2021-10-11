3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $199,900

Look at this! Cute, updated condo close to IH35 and all the new employers! Kitchen has granite counter tops and backsplash, under cabinet lighting, nice eating bar and good sized eating area. (Be sure to open lower cabinet doors to see the rev-a-shelf drawers.) Utility room features lots of built-in shelving and additional pantry space. Master is on first floor, 2 bedrooms plus a bath on upper floor. Attached covered carport is right outside utility room door. HOA maintains all outside common areas, maintenance of exterior of building, watering and mowing of yard and care of bushes. Easy to show!